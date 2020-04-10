Limerick gardai appeal to victims of domestic violence to come forward during health crisis

GARDAI have moved to reassure victims of domestic violence in Limerick that resources for dealing with such incidents have not been affected by the current public health restrictions.

While gardai have allocated additional resources to operations such as Operation Fanacht, members assigned to divisional Protective Service Unit remain on duty.

“Gardai are concerned that victims of any crime but especially domestic violence might be reluctant to contact them as they may think that we are too busy to help them. Can I just say that the garda service in Limerick has not been impacted by Covid-19. In fact, because of the restructuring of An Garda Síochána there are more gardaí than ever on our streets and in our communities around the country and we are ready to assist and protect all victims including victims of domestic abuse,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In recent days, gardai have rolled out a new operation in Limerick which is focusing on those who may be a risk in domestic situations.

“Operation Faoiseamh now uses the Garda Victims Services Office to make phone contact with previous victims of domestic abuse. Their purpose is to find out if there are any issues that gardai may be able to resolve and any concerns will be responded to immediately. One of our functions is to assist the victim in getting access to the many support services available and to the Courts Services so that protection and safety orders can be obtained,” said Sgt Leetch who added that the response has been positive,

“Victims are often relieved because they wanted to contact gardai but felt that they might be bothering us. The call you make to gardai should not be seen as the one you make when you are at the end of the road. Gardai will meet you at any point along the way and help you but you are still in control and gardai will respect this,” she said.

Any victim of abuse or those who know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse is being urged to contact gardai.