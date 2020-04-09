Vehicles seized as gardai launch Covid-19 crackdown in Limerick

GARDAI have seized 11 vehicles from checkpoints across Limerick in the last day.

Offices carrying out Covid-19 checkpoints confiscated the cars from the owners under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

All 11 vehicles were taken on suspicion of having no insurance or tax.

Speaking at Henry Street garda station, Chief Supt Gerard Roche said while the primary aim of the checkpoints is to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus, they will enforce existing road traffic legislation.

Codenamed Operation Fanacht, multiple checkpoints were set up across Limerick yesterday in a bid to ensure the only people out on the road were those making essential journeys.

Chief Supt Roche added: “Operation Fanacht will see an extensive network of checkpoints established in Limerick, and across the country to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

He appealed to peple to adhere to government restrictions, and avoid travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside the two kilometre limit.

“If you’re stopped at a checkpoint, you will be turned back,” he vowed.