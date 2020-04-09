Mayor expresses solidarity with Limerick's Debenhams staff

MAYOR Michael Sheahan has expressed “solidarity and empathy” with Limerick’s workforce in Debenhams.

It comes after it emerged the retailer is to put its Irish operations into liquidation, with the British chain becoming the highest profile victim of the Covid-19 crisis so far.

The mayor said while his first thoughts are with the employees and their families, he remains confident the level of interest in Limerick as a prime investment location will extend to the site in the city centre, which was once home to Roches Stores.

“This is a particularly difficult day for the employees at Debenhams and their families at what is already a very difficult time. They were immediately in our thoughts as we received this news today,” he said, “The Debenhams department store has an incredible retail heritage in Limerick, with many people today fondly remembering its time as Roches Stores, which opened here in the 1940s, and was a key retail anchor for Limerick for decades until it was acquired by Debenhams. The history of the site as a retail store goes back much further than Roches, also, as prior to the 1940s it housed McBirney’s Drapery Emporium. It is, therefore, an iconic retail space in Limerick and an iconic building.

He promised that the local authority will not be found wanting in getting behind efforts to bring an alternative tenant onto the site, at the junction of O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street.

“The site has huge potential and I am confident that the level of interest we have seen over recent years by way of high-profile investments planned for the city centre will also extend to this site in due course,” he said.

Mayor Sheahan also confirmed in response to this devastating closure that a local authority support will be put in place next week to back businesses across Limerick during the Covid-19 pandemic.