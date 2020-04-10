WATCH: Limerick firm’s Odyssey into face mask production

A LIMERICK company better known for making studio props has branched out in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Odyssey Studios, based in the Dock Road, makes props for big films, as well as prosthetic pieces of bodies.

But with business at a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the company, founded by Mark Maher, is now utilising its three-dimensional printers to create visors for front-line health workers.

They are urging people who might need them to make contact with the company.

“If you or someone you know needs protective equipment please get in contact. Or share this post to help raise awareness,” Mark added.

The move comes only a few weeks after Mark won the title of Limerick’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mark, who is the firm’s chief executive and sculptor first developed Odyssey Studios after his handmade miniatures were used in The Hobbit, Alice in Wonderland and Penny Dreadful.

Odyssey will represent Limerick in the National Enterprise Awards final in May.