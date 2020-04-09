Church services in Limerick to broadcast online this Easter

FOR families across Limerick, this Easter will be like no other, with all religious services being held behind closed doors.

On what is normally one of the busiest weekends in the religious calendar, this year, there will be no Masses or services held in the city with people present due to social distancing rules.

Instead of packing the pews, people will instead be sitting on the sofa to witness celebrations like Stations of the Cross, the Passion Mass and the Easter Vigil.

A number of local churches will be streaming their services on www.churchservices.tv for people to watch on the internet.

Abbeyfeale’s Church of the Assumption, Glenstal Abbey, the Augustinians Church, St John’s Cathedral, Mount St Alphonsus and the Raheen Church all have plans for streaming Masses on this web site.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Diocese’s website, www.limerickdiocese.org has a list of other churches providing audio and screenings of their services.

However, on Holy Saturday evening at around the same time, churches across Limerick will light up, with the Paschal Candle lit in St John's Cathedral between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Along with this, bells in churches throughout Limerick will ring out at 10pm on Saturday evening.

Bishop Brendan Leahy says the promise of Easter can represent a “signal of hope”.