Religious order gives Limerick community groups a boost

THE Redemptorist order has donated more than €150,000 to groups helping out those less fortunate in society.

As we enter the final days in this most strange Easter period, the group, based at Mount St Alphonsus in the South Circular Road, has confirmed it is making the cash available to groups working with domestic abuse victims, the homeless, asylum seekers and those operating food banks.

An initial €75,000 was given, with the management committee of the order’s Perpetual Help Fund deciding to match this figure.

Among the groups to benefit were St Munchin’s Community Centre in Kileely which is operating a meals on wheels service to more than 400 people in Limerick.

Fr Seamus Enright, the rector at the Redemptorist church said: “We know this €150,000 will make a difference.”

He urged people across Limerick to be generous this Easter, a nd to not “leave anyone behind.”

In line with other churches this Easter, Mass at the Redemptorists will take place behind closed doors, with the service streamed on the internet at www.churchservices.tv.

Two parts of the Holy Thursday Liturgy tonight will be ommitted from proceedings – the foot-washing ceremony and the special collection in aid of a local charity.

The foot-washing ceremony will be replaced by a simple ceremony with a bowl of water and a towel during which they will remember and pray for all those working on the frontline to protect us from the coronavirus.

And the fact there will be no Holy Thursday collection means the order has dug into its funds held in trust for the relief of poverty in Limerick.