Limerick gardai warn that parked cars are being targeted by thieves during Covid-19 lockdown

GARDAI are appealing to motorists who are staying at home during the current public health restrictions, ensure their cars are locked and that nothing valuable is left inside.

A number of cars have been broken into across Limerick in recent weeks as opportunistic thieves take advantage of the reduced levels of movement.

“Because everyone is observing the Government’s restrictions on staying indoors, our cars are going to be parked up outside our homes and in our driveways and these are the most common places for thefts from cars to happen,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“The main reason for this is because people think their cars are safe and don’t lock them or check properly that they are locked,” she added.

In one recent incident which is under investigation, a lady in the Castletroy area woke at around 5am on Monday and looked out to see a male in her car.

“She had the good sense not to go out to him but she did bang on her front door and he ran off. She had left her car unlocked and the male ran off with some cash and her bank card,” said Sgt Leetch.

In another incident, also in Castletroy on the same night, a lady reported to gardai that cash and her bank card were taken from her unlocked car.

Gardai say they are aware that criminals are out and about checking to see if cars are locked and then helping themselves to anything of value if they can.

“Don’t give the criminals the chance to steal from you, lock your car every time you walk away from it and don’t leave anything of value in it,” said Sgt Leetch.