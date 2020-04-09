Limerick gardai seize car at Covid-19 checkpoint after uninsured driver ‘turns away’

A MOTORIST is facing prosecution after they turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint on the northside of the city.

However, the Ford car was stopped and the driver apprehended by members of the Roads Policing Unit who were manning the checkpoint in the Moyross area.

After the vehicle was stopped, it was established the there was no valid NCT and and that the driver was not insured.

“The car was seized and the driver now has a court date and faces a possible disqualification,” said a garda spokesperson.