Pair arrested following seizure of cash, explosives and firearm in Limerick village are released

A MAN and a woman who were arrested following the discovery of a pipe bomb, cash and a suspected firearm at a house in County Limerick have been released without charge.

A major garda operation has been ongoing in the Castleconnell area since late on Sunday evening.

Almost €50,000 in cash was seized along with the pipe bomb, firearm and a quantity of suspected cannabis herb.

“Shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday, gardaí from Henry Street were on patrol when they stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area. During the search, approximately €27,000 in cash was seized and a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested,” said a gardai spokesman.

Two houses in Castleconnell were searched on Sunday night following the seizure.

At the first house, a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested after gardaí seized a suspected firearm and pipe bomb.

The Cork-based Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination.

A further €20,000 in cash was seized at the house during follow-up searches on Monday.

At the second house, suspected cannabis herb, worth around €1,000, was seized. It will now be sent for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed the two suspects have been released from custody and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The cash will be held by gardai along with the other items seized.