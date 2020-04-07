Limerick TD Kieran O’ Donnell calls for legislation on Retirement Villages to be priortised

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell has called for legislation on retirement villages to be prioritised and included in any new Programme for Government to ensure the effective operation and security of tenure for elderly residents living in such settings. Deputy O’ Donnell believes there would be cross-party support for such important and much needed legislation.

“I am now calling for legislation on the effective operation of retirement homes to be prioritised and included in any new Programme for Government and I have already raised this within my own party of Fine Gael. This should be based on best practice in other countries. Furthermore, I believe there would cross-party support for such important and much needed legislation.

“Whilst regulations are in place around the operation of nursing homes, it does not exist for retirement villages. Therefore, legislative and regulations certainty is required to provide clarity around this area. Elderly people who move to a retirement village do so for reasons of security and supports, with the firm expectation that this will be their home for as long as they require and that the support services advertised will continue to be provided. We must ensure the elderly who decide to move to a retirement village feel protected and secure.

“This is a matter I feel strongly about and I will continue to pursue the advancement of this legislation on the operation of retirement villages.