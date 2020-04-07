WATCH: Limerick teachers give up Easter break to help Covid-19 front-line staff

TWO Limerick teachers have sacrificed their Easter break to help those in the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

James Browne and Tom Jones (yes these are their names!) who are technology teachers at Villiers School in the North Circular Road have been coming in each day this week to make visors, which are being donated to healthcare workers.

The technology laboratory in the school has been turned into a production line pumping out up to 80 of the protective face-masks a day.

These have been donated to care workers across Limerick who are all playing their part to control the pandemic.

Mary Quinn, the school’s deputy principal said: “They are using a template for the visors. They are cutting it using our 3d printers. They are also printing the acetate to the correct size, and then assembling them together. All this is literally happening in the technology lab in our school.”

The initiative has been made possible thanks to a donation from the Villiers School parent-teacher association, with the two teachers on the premises from 9am to at least 5pm each night.

Ms Quinn said: “Already Mowlam's Nursing Home has collected 100 masks for their staff. Ten have been given to Thomond House, and 10 have been given to our local GP who has connections with the school.”

“They will be here for the next few days, throughout the Easter holidays,” she added, “They know what they are doing and are happy to give of their time during the Easter holidays.”

Ms Quinn said the school community is “exceptionally proud” of the teachers.

“They are wonderful guys. And our Parent-Teacher Association to be fair are happy to sponsor the cost of the visors. They'll be there today, tomorrow, they'll be there Friday and Monday. There'll be no break for them this Easter!.”

Teacher James said in a video on Twitter: “We are making these to protect front-line workers. We'd hope these would go to nursing homes or healthcare agencies. That they'd be able to get some use out of them.”