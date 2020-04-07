33 patients with Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick, five in intensive care

THIRTY three patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick, five of which are in the intensive care unit, it has emerged.

New figures seen by RTÉ News have revealed that the Limerick hospital is the second hospital outside of Dublin with the most Covid-19 patients.

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has the largest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 133 patients in the hospital.

It is followed by St James's Hospital, which has 95 cases, and the Mater with 87, both in Dublin.

Outside of the capital, Cavan General is caring for 34 cases and University Hospital Limerick has 33 patients with Covid-19.

The figures are contained in an internal Health Service Executive report for key staff.

There are currently 12 intensive care beds in Limerick with plans to convert beds in the high dependency unit into ICU beds. There are now 140 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick out of 5,364 nationally.

Meanwhile, a number of construction projects are underway at UL Hospitals Group as part of the response to the national public health emergency.

HSE Estates has engaged a number of contractors to complete the works at University Hospital Limerick and at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

This includes the design and build of two 24-bed single room en-suite blocks, one at UHL and one at Croom. It is anticipated that both these projects will be complete in July.