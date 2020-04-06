12 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll in Ireland rises to 174

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen by 12, it was revealed this Monday evening.

There are now 140 cases in Limerick out of 5,364 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 16 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

Eleven of the deaths are located in the east, four in the north west, and one in the west of the country.

· The patients included six females and 10 males

· Four patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

· The median age of today’s reported deaths is 78.

There have now been 174 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday, April 6.

There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

· 86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

· 67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our research shows overall level of worry remains high at 7 out of 10 but has not increased significantly since the middle of March, despite the introduction of more restrictive measures."

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer HSE, said; “Our Healthcare system has been preparing for a surge in Covid-19 cases but it is important to remind people that our hospitals continue to carry out all emergency and essential activity.”