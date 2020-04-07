Appeal to Limerick blood donors to book their appointments

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has introduced an appointments system for blood donation clinics in Limerick during the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite the public health emergency, the IBTS says it still needs to collect around three-quarters of its normal supply to meet demand.

Cancer patients, transplant cases, trauma patients and others with conditions that require on-going support with blood components are among those who make use of this service.

According to Aileen Browne, area organiser with IBTS, a single venue will be used for blood donation clinics for the foreseeable future to ensure the government restrictions can be complied with as much as possible.

This means some donors may be asked to attend at a clinic which they do not normally attend.

Ms Browne says existing donors will be contacted by text and asked to call 061 306980 to book an appointment.

Donors will be triaged before committing to an appointment and will be met at the clinic and pre-assessed again before proceeding to donate.

Social distancing will be maintained throughout the process and clinic staff have been trained to minimise the risk to donors.

Blood donation clinics will take place at the Greenhills Hotel between 4.30pm and 8pm each day this week.

The clinics are on an appointment-only basis.