Limerick shows true colours to help ambulance staff

BUSINESSES and individuals across Limerick have made generous donations to ambulance staff who are on the front line of fight against coronavirus. Ambulances have played a key role, testing Covid-19 patients in their homes and transporting them to intensive care if necessary.

And people in Limerick have recognised the extreme sacrifices paramedics are making – and the risks they are taking – by showing their appreciation.

Johnson and Johnson, based in Plassey, donated two hampers of healthcare products to staff this week. Photographed here is supervisor Senan Kenna with one of the hampers.

Restaurant Hook and Ladder delivered pizza to the staff, while an anonymous donor dropped in some sweet treats.

New Look dropped in some crisps, and Dr Niamh Cummins perhaps gave ambulance staff the most important thing on an overnight shift – caffeine!

A spokesperson for the National Ambulance Service in Limerick stated staff are “humbled” by the generosity.

“We are working hard and we will stay working hard for our patients,” they pledged.