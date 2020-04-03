WATCH: Limerick COVID-19 Community Response group launch video in 'call to action'

The Limerick COVID-19 Community Response group has today hit the ground running with the launch of a video in a call to action to all across Limerick to get on board and support the volunteer programme.

The short video calls on members of the public to volunteer for the programme, which will coordinate delivery of messages, prescriptions and dissemination of relevant information to elderly people or others who are in isolation to help them stay at home and protect them from the Coronavirus.

The video was released a day after the ‘Community Call’ programme was launched nationwide to coordinate, through local authorities, the volunteer response to help those marginalized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Limerick initiative is led by Limerick City and County Council in partnership with An Garda Síochána and the HSE, and backed by Limerick GAA, Munster Rugby, IRFU, FAI, Liveable Limerick, the Catholic Church and Church of Ireland, Limerick Volunteer Centre and multiple sporting and volunteer groups.

Based at the Munster GAA headquarters – home also of Limerick GAA – the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response invites volunteers to emailvolunteer@limerick.ie if they want to help and those needing assistance to call the 1800 832 005 freephone helpline or the covidsupport@limerick.ie email address.

It operates from 8a.m to 8p.m. daily and is led by Limerick City and County Council, An Garda Síochána and the HSE and backed by up to 40 sporting, community and religious groups across the city and county.

“We are really pleased with the reaction. We have a great volunteer response and the calls from people seeking assistance or information are growing by the day.

“Our short video has also now been launched and is a simple explainer video for the service and it is being shared widely, again reflecting the level of support for this initiative. We are entering a critical period in the fight against COVID-19 and it’s essential that we spread the word that this service is here for those who need it.

“As Mayor Michael Sheahan says in the video, we need to distance right now but we’ve never been closer.” said Anne Rizzo of Limerick City and County Council:

