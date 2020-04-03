Limerick boy, 3, gives Bruff Gardai his stamp of approval
A postcard from the heart
YOU have to hand it to a three-year-old boy from Kilfinane who has brightened hard-working Gardai's day.
Eoin O'Donoghue posted a thoughtful card to Bruff Garda Station.
He wrote: "Hi to all the guards in Bruff, here is a high 5 to all of ye for keeping our country safe, lot of love, Eoin."
Eoin gave the card his very own stamp of approval with his handprint.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Our members must come to work, we cannot stay at home - so when we receive a postcard like this it really puts a smile on our faces! Thank you Eoin!"
There will be no fine or penalty points for Eoin if he is ever caught speeding in his tricycle!
