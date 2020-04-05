‘Classroom turned into a mini film set!' - Julie Kilmartin

A TOP Limerick educator says her premises in O’Connell Street has “turned into a Hollywood set”.

That’s because instead of teaching students in person this Easter, Julie KIlmartin’s classes will be beamed into homes across Limerick.​

It was a number of weeks ago when Ms Kilmartin saw the outbreak of Covid-19 in Italy that she made plans to organise the Easter classes remotely.

The week prior to the closure of schools, she contacted her team of teachers and requested that they prepare to record the courses in advance. Incredibly, the majority of teachers responded and agreed.

Upon the announcement of school closures, with the uncertainty of Easter and schools still been closed, Julie and her team made the decision to switch all courses online. Time was critical if these courses could be rolled out, online for early April.

She said this was a “mammoth task”.

“We have so many courses on offer and to record professionally in a very limited period is going to be incredibly demanding. However, we are delighted with our progress and we are on target. I have to pay tribute to our amazing team of teachers and Wendigo Medial from Limerick. We are currently recording 10 hours per day, seven days a week,” she said. Our college in Limerick has turned into a mini Hollywood set!”

As normal, Ms Kilmartin will offer a comprehensive revision course package for both Junior and Leaving Certificate students.

Students will have full access to all recorded courses.

They will also be able to access the revision of vital exam topics from the click of a button with the ability to revise and rewind from the comfort of their home with the back up of revision notes for every course.

