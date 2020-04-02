Seven more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll in the country rises to 98

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen by seven to 94, it has been revealed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 13 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 98 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Figures released by the Department of Health show there are now 402 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday, April 2.

Nine of the deaths are located in the east, one in the south, and three in the west of the country.

· The patients included four females and nine males.

· 10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening. Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62.

“I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds. While protecting yourself from Covid-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns. Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19.”