Limerick woman appointed as general secretary of Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors

A LIMERICK woman has been appointed as the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors.

Knocklong native Antoinette Cunningham is the first woman to hold this position in the association’s 43-year history; and the first woman to lead a garda staff association in the role of general secretary.

Antoinette has served at every level of the AGSI since her promotion to rank of sergeant in 2008. She currently holds the rank of inspector and has served as the deputy general secretary of the association since June 2018.

Antoinette holds a master’s in adult learning and development, a degree in training and education and numerous other academic and professional qualifications. She has a 21-year old son. She joined An Garda Síochána in 1991.

Antoinette says she is “delighted and honoured” to be ratified as general secretary “in what is an extremely challenging time for our association, the garda organisation and the country.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our 2,500 sergeants and inspectors and representing their interests,” she said.