Hundreds of Court cases 'put back'

A JUDGE joked he had broken the Guinness World record when more than 400 cases were adjourned during a single sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

Judge Sean O’Donnabhain made his comments during a truncated sitting at Limerick Courthouse – given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

As no new jury trials are to start during the crisis, almost 300 cases on the callover were adjourned to June.

Dozens of District Court Appeals were also adjourned while cases listed for sentence were also given alternative dates.