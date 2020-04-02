Over 150 calls logged by Covid-19 response group in Limerick

OVER 150 calls have been logged by volunteers of a new response group established to support the elderly and those with underlying conditions, during the coronavirus crisis.

Operating since last Friday, March 27, at the Munster GAA headquarters in Castletroy, the Limerick Covid-19 Community Response group is available to assist from 8am to 8pm daily with this set to increase over the coming weeks in line with the anticipated peak period for the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

Trends are showing that the collection and drop off of shopping and prescriptions are set to be the most common tasks performed by the group.

Limerick City and County Council is leading the response alongside An Garda Síochána and the HSE backed by up to 40 sporting, community and religious groups across the city and county,

Approximately 21% of the calls logged have been dealt with by operational gardaí in the division with 79% either completed by volunteers on the ground or dealt with by call centre staff.

Inspector Andrew Lacey of Limerick gardai, which has two garda sergeants in place at the centre at all times, said that in excess of 350 volunteers have been made available via the Limerick GAA club network and 55 volunteers have already put themselves forward for work at the call centre.

“So far, the calls mostly relate to shopping and prescription collection for the elderly and vulnerable, with signposting of services and general advice of the new government regulations and other related matters also prominent,”Insp Lacey explained.

“Peak time for calls is between 9.30am and 4pm so far. Our volunteers are really up for the task and will endeavor to assist in any way they can or, at the very least, point callers in the direction of those who can help. A lot of callers made contact with us to say they were delighted we are here, that they don’t need us just yet but may do in the coming weeks.”

The objective for the group now, Insp Lacey said, is to make sure they deal with all queries that come in but also that awareness of the services grows.

“So we are asking people to make sure that they pass on our information and contact details to those living alone or in isolation due to coronavirus. We are also very keen that this is a success as the better it works the more people will be able to stay in isolation and hopefully minimise the spread of the virus and the impact on frontline services trying to cope with that.”

Those in need of assistance can contact the volunteer email address, volunteer@limerick.ie, and the 1800 832 005 freephone helpline. An additional email address is also now available for people needing support, covidsupport@limerick.ie