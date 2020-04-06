Limerick actress’ creates Pallasgreen game of Monoploy

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Actress Elaine O’Dwyer is creative on and off the stage and screen as she has made a Pallasgreen version of Monopoly.

The star of Queen of Technicolor – The Story of Maureen O’Hara posted a pic of it on Twitter. Her brilliant idea includes everything in the parish from takeaways, to funeral homes and hairdressers.

A brilliantly creative idea we think you will agree. 