Limerick actress’ creates Pallasgreen game of Monoploy
Actress Elaine O’Dwyer is creative on and off the stage and screen as she has made a Pallasgreen version of Monopoly.
The star of Queen of Technicolor – The Story of Maureen O’Hara posted a pic of it on Twitter. Her brilliant idea includes everything in the parish from takeaways, to funeral homes and hairdressers.
A brilliantly creative idea we think you will agree.
Monday’s... #homemade #Monopoly @PallasgreenGAA #Palopoly #Creative #lockdown pic.twitter.com/8X9fzlluzv— Elaine O' Dwyer (@ElaineTheActor) March 30, 2020
