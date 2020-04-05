MANY Limerick people flocked to supermarkets in the wake of the new measures announced by Leo Varadkar.

The Taoiseach asked everyone who can to remain at home and only travel within two kilometres of their home in a bid to slow the spread of the condition.

One of the exceptions however, was to go food shopping

And just hours after his directive, the queues were heavy with traffic going into supermarkets across Limerick city and county.

It led Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan to call on people to only buy what they really needed – and not stockpile.

She said: “While it’s understandable people are concerned at this time, it’s really important that as communities we pull together and stay level headed. We need to behave in a responsible community spirit in terms of timing your visits to the shop and spacing them out as far as possible.”

She urged people to take only what you need “and ensure your neighbours and loved ones can get what they need”.

“When you’re there, be conscious of overpurchasing certain items, as it puts added pressure on the workers in our grocery supply chain at a time when they’ve become front-line staff and really need our support,” Ms Ryan added.

Mr Varadkar took to Twitter to urge people against stockpiling, saying: “Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge.”

A mandatory order for everyone to stay at home is in effect.