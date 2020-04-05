Heaven and earth is moved to get home from Australia

HOME is really where the heart is for Limerick’s Lesley Grace, Aimee Landers, Áine Ryan, and Stephen Galvin.

In last week’s Leader, they shared their worries and concerns about being stranded in Australia. Many had had their flights cancelled and were waiting up to ninety days for refunds; lost their jobs and had question marks over accommodation.

But they all have made it home. The circuitous routes back to Ireland included via Vancouver and San Francisco.

Aimee, from Murroe, was in Perth with Áine, Corbally. She said it feels surreal to be home.

“There were times when we didn't know when we would ever get back. We walked out of arrivals in Dublin Airport, nobody was met by loved ones and all shops and cafes were shut but still behind our face masks were two very big smiles. We knew we were two of the lucky ones!” said Aimee.

She said it was the fear or the unknown that scared them in Perth.

“No one could tell us when airlines would be back running, it could be anything from a few weeks to months to longer. And with losing our jobs and matters getting worse at home we just wanted to be back with our families,” said Aimee.

Their families are “relieved and overjoyed” to have them home safe and sound after the flights were arranged through the Irish Embassy.

“We would like to personally thank Kieran O’Donnell, Mary Lou McDonald and Willie O’Dea for the constant support and for their communication with our loved ones at home. We would like to thank both the Qantas and the Aer Lingus staff for their selfless efforts in bringing us home. We would also like to thank the Irish embassy both here and in Perth and finally we want to thank our incredible families for never giving up hope and helping us stay positive thought all of this,” said Aimee.

Lesley, from Corbally, said it was such a relief seeing the green fields coming into sight before touching down in Dublin.

“I'm getting used to life in isolation with the help of jetlag, and just knowing I'm home has taken such a weight off my mind. It's a very scary time we're in right now and no one knows what's going to happen over the next couple of weeks, but being together makes the world of difference. My mum has never made me so many cups of tea - it's safe to say she's delighted to have me home,” smiled Lesley.

She was staying in a hostel in Sydney that might have closed. The Irish Embassy helped her to repatriate as well. A one way flight set each passenger back €1,740 from Sydney. A similar flight would have cost under €500 two weeks before.

The flight home wasn’t without incident either.

“Our plane from Doha was on the runway when it was announced the first officer had become unwell and unable to continue and we were going to be towed back to the airport to await a replacement!” said Lesley.

But home she is.

“I don't know where to begin thanking people for the huge amount of support and kind words I received. Both friends and total strangers reached out asking if there was anything they could do to help.

“One particular kind Samaritan, Peter, who is Australian and now living in Ireland got in touch to say he could arrange work for me in Australia temporarily until I found a way home, and possibly also temporary accommodation. It's heartwarming to know when times are tough the kindness of our community shines through. I can't express how much I appreciate the support from everyone that got in touch,” said Lesley.

Stephen, from Drombanna, was also stuck in Sydney.

“Ah it’s great to be home. That stress and anxiety of being stuck overseas during this pandemic is gone and there's definitely a sense of relief and comfort there now, knowing that you're back in your own home with family around you. It’s bloody cold though!” laughed Stephen.

He found his own way home via San Francisco after extensive research.

“The scary thing is that the freedom you have and always had of deciding to get on a flight and going home is ultimately gone. That power is taken from you. It's out of your control and with that, it creates an anxiety, it creates fear and people start to get worried and panic sets in,” said Stephen.

He booked the flight on Friday evening and flew out Saturday morning.

“There was a massive rush of emotion, adrenaline, anxiety and excitement. I was just praying that I wasn't going to receive another email telling me my flight has been cancelled again. That would have crushed me.

“At the same time it was so surreal. After living in Australia for over four years I thought to myself, this is the way I'm finally leaving, you couldn't write it!” said Stephen. His parents are delighted to have him home but like all of them – there were no hugs at the airport.

He says there was a real sense of community and grit amongst Irish people in Sydney. They helped each other out anyway they could.

“I'd like to thank the politicians from the Limerick area and also nationally that promptly replied to me and raised the issue with government officials. There was some real efforts made by Independents and Sinn Fein TDs in particular.

“I'd also like to thank the embassies, the support agencies and government for communicating with us and acknowledging the issue,” said Stephen, who added that a British Airways staff member checked his surfboard in for free on the flight from San Francisco to Shannon, saving him $100.

It won’t get much use in Drombanna!