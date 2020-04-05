Concern over increase in road deaths

GARDAI have expressed concern that some motorists are driving at excessive speeds given the reduced levels of traffic in light of the Covid-19 restrictions.

There have been a number of sppeding detections at various locations across Limerick over the past week.

“This is not a time when our hospitals and health care workers need more work to do so slow down and observe the speed limits,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch who is warning that members of the Roads Policing Unit and the fleets of Go Safe vans remain deployed.

Separately, the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says the number of road deaths across the county so far this year is a worry.

To date in 2020, 47 people have died on Irish roads, an increase of 24% on the same period last year. There have been a number of fatal collisions in the Limerick garda division – all of which remain under investigation.

“Every crash diverts ambulance crews and adds to the workload of already under pressure emergency departments. I’m asking people to have consideration for our emergency services by having greater respect for each other on the road. We all need to take responsibility for our actions when using the road,” said Dr Fergal Hickey.

Liz O’Donnell, chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, says the year-on-year increase in road deaths is shocking.

She is calling on motorists and other road users to immediately change their behaviour.

“The roads might be quieter than normal but there are more vulnerable road users out and about. So, it has never been more important to practice good road safety habits. This is not a time for making unnecessary journeys, it is a time for taking extra care in everything we do,” she said.