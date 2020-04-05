Wallet stolen after burglar entered via door which unlocked

GARDAI have moved to reassure members of the public that they are continuing to carry out normal duties and will respond to non Covid-19calls and emergencies.

Additional plain-clothes officers have been assigned to carry patrols during the day and detective units are continuing to investigate crimes.

While courts are sitting at reduced level, those suspected of committing criminal offences are still being arrested, charged and prosecuted.

While most people are staying at home, there have been a number of incidents over the past week - all of which are under investigation.

These include assaults, criminal damage and firearms offences.

Gardai are also investigating a number of burglary offences.

“In one incident, a gentleman who lives on the Ennis Road heard a noise in his kitchen and when he went into it he could see that his property had been disturbed and that his wallet was gone,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch who said it was later established that the back door of the house was not locked.

”I cannot emphasise enough the importance of locking your doors even when you are in the house,” she said.

In addition to taking the usual security measures, gardai say that people should not withdraw large amounts of cash and should instead used their cards of phones during the current crisis.

Homeowners are being advised to keep all valuables and keys out of sight and to beware of the various online and phone-based scams which have emerged.

Gardai are warning people to be vigilant of those who call to their home.

“One of the elements of a scam is that they contact you out of the blue,” said Sgt Leetch.