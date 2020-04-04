‘Check on loved ones during coronavirus crisis’ - Pieta House

LIMERICK people are being urged to check in on loved ones amid the lockdown in Ireland.

Tens of thousands of people in Limerick have socially isolated in a bid to slow the spread of the flu-like disease.

Pieta House, which has a local base in Mungret, remains available and is offering free access to therapists for anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts of threatening self-harm. The charity also offers a suicide bereavement liaison and therapy services.

Pieta’s House’s funding and advocacy Manager, Tom McEvoy said: “We’re trying to reach out to the community to say we’re still open, that the service still exists for everyone in the community.”

For public health reasons, any one-to-one sessions will be over the telephone for the time being., he added.

Pieta House has suffered a blow with the cancellation of May’s Darkness into Light walk, an annual event which helps swell the charity’s coffers to the tune of €6m each year.​

They are urging people to continue supporting the charity.

“There is raised anxiety and the calls are coming in hot and heavy at the moment,” he added, “We’ve a text number as well so people can text us if they’re finding it difficult to get through to our 1800 247 247 number.”

“They simply have to text Help , and then their name and contact details to 51444 and we’ll engage with them as soon as we possibly can. That text number is supported by a therapist as well,” Tom said.

Since opening its centre in Mungret, Pieta House has helped thousands of people in Limerick. It places a focus on those in suicidal distress, or engaging in self-harm.

Pieta House in Mungret can be contacted at 061-484444. Alternatively, call 1800-247247.