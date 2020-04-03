‘Panic’ as Post Office closes temporarily

“PANIC” ensued when news broke that Croom Post Office was closing temporarily, said Deputy Richard O’Donoghue.

His phone rang off the hook all Tuesday evening with concerned locals contacting the TD.

“People were panicking, especial elderly and young people that don’t drive. They were worried about getting their pension or payments. They can’t get a lift now because of the social distancing. Everything has been transferred to Patrickswell but they didn’t know how they were going to get there,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

A spokesperson for An Post said: “The post office at Croom has temporarily closed for operational reasons. An Post has transferred all services to our post office in Patrickswell. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Deputy O’Donoghue said Croom is a very busy post office. Last Thursday, there were around 300 transactions. The recently elected TD contacted Local Link – the rural bus service which connects towns and villages throughout the county.

“They are going to provide a service. With the restrictions at the moment people aren’t travelling on buses. They will redeploy those buses to give a service from Croom to Patrickswell until the post office reopens.



“It is not a taxi service. It is just for the people to collect pensions or any payments in Patrickswell Post Office and return them back to Croom. Social distancing rules will be in place,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

As Croom Post Office has members in Kilfinny, Granagh, Manister, Banogue, and Meanus, Local Link will do their best to collect from these locations as well.



“If people ring 069 22311 there will be people there to answer the phone. I must thank Local Link’s Anne Gaughan. Mannings and O’Sheas have also kindly offered their buses,” said Deputy O’Donoghue, who added that Croom Spar owner Padraig Broderick has offered to sell stamps in the interim.

“Everybody is working together. I’m looking forward to Croom Post Office reopening. It is most important that we keep people in post offices. Any one that comes in and collects their pension or payment walks down the street and they return it back into the town,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.