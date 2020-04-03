Limerick teacher's podcasts a huge hit with students

A LIMERICK teacher has launched a free podcast for secondary school students who are studying Junior Certificate Irish in order to provide a helping hand during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ógie Ó Céilleachair, a native of the An Rinn Gaeltacht in Waterford and teaching in Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, launched the podcast last week reaching 700+ plays on the first night.

Both Ó Céilleachair's books Cúpla and Katfish feature on the recommended reading list for Junior Cycle Irish in English Medium and Irish Medium Secondary Schools. Last year Ó Céilleachair made history by becoming the first-ever Irish Language author to break into the Neilson top ten best selling book charts for young people featuring alongside J.K. Rowling (Harry Potter) and Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

"I, like all other teachers are housebound and teaching remotely during this crisis," says Ó Céilleachair. "I was booked to visit a number of secondary schools in April and May but now, obviously, that is not happening anymore. I noticed on social media that both teachers and students are finding it hard to adjust to remote teaching and learning. I like listening to podcasts like The Blindboy Podcast and, inspired by them, I thought I'd give it a go".

Ó Céilleachair intends to base each podcast episode on a chapter of his first book, Cúpla, and following that, record a podcast on each of his short stories in Katfish agus Scéalta Eile.

In each podcast, he hopes to discuss points in the chapter or short story and give a suggested task that students could do for their teacher at the end.He also invites students to submit questions to their teachers who will, in turn, connect with him through social media and base some Q&A podcasts on them.

Podcast Ogie is currently available free of charge on Soundcloud and is awaiting approval from Apple Podcasts and Spotify.