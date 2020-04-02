Richardsons launch new 'Click & Collect' service

Hi, Matthew here from Richardsons. Our customers, friends and local community have spoken about the need for convenient, safe and value-for-money shopping options during these difficult times. With this in mind, we have launched our new Richardsons "Click & Collect" online ordering service. This is all very new for us!

Our business is built on serving chefs who know and expect great fresh ingredients from Richardsons. From Cafes, Catering, Restaurants and Hotels, right across Convenience-Dining to 5-Star, we source, select and serve great fresh foods. We are now making this extensive fresh food range available to you and everyone at home.

We offer to you, your family and friends a wide range of delicious Fresh Fruits, Vegetables, Cooked Meats, Dairy and popular Larder Essentials. Order from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Simply find Richardsons "Click & Collect" on Facebook and on www.richardsons.ie - scroll to select your choice of items, use our secure check-out and leave the rest to us. We’ll carefully select and pack your order ready for collection within 2 hours, at our premises in Eastway, Ballysimon, Limerick V94W3RV.

Convenient 24 Hour On-Line Ordering

9am - 5pm open for collection Monday to Friday

9am – 2pm open for collection on Saturdays

Our Team will have your order ready and put it straight into your car! We hope to launch limited home-delivery service to the greater Limerick City and Suburbs starting Monday April 6th. We will post details on our site soon!

I hope you’ll try our new service. We’re working really hard to fine tune our offering daily and we’d love to get your feedback on how it works for you. If there are any products you would like added to our "Click & Collect" range, please let us know on hello@richardsons.ie



We’d love your input, help and support with our new Richardsons business venture. Go on-line and trust us with your order today!



Thanks for your support, take care and stay safe.

Matthew