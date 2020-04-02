Father of toddler recovering from Covid-19 virus pleads with public to 'take this seriously'

THE father of a toddler who is among dozens of Limerick patients being treated for the Covid-19 coronavirus, has urged the public to take the condition seriously.

In an impassioned plea on his Facebook account Jayce Lyons’s father Dylan Williams said; “Lads take this seriously, when it hits yer own door steps ye won't be happy. Keep yer kids inside and stay safe.”

Jayce had been experiencing symptoms of the deadly coronavirus when his parents Dylan and Laura brought him to a doctor.

The young child is one of a small fraction of patients being treated for the novel disease in the two-to-four age bracket.

“We got bad news the other day that our son Jayce, who is only two years of age tested positive for the virus. He is in hospital since this morning coughing bad and catching his breath here and there. Jayce and Laura will get through this. They are strong and alot of faith in these two. I love ye with all my heart,” Dylan wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Speaking to the national media Dylan said of his son:“We were very shocked, crying and all. We had seen the pain he was going through but we didn't know ourselves because no one knew.

"I think he is over the worst of it but my partner's showing symptoms now as well. Coughing, sneezing and a runny nose and sweating.”