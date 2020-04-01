BREAKING: Limerick Senator re-elected to Upper House

SINN Fein Senator Paul Gavan has been re-elected to Seanad Eireann.

Mr Gavan of Castleconnell, took the tenth seat in the 11 seat labour panel in the Upper House.

In doing so, he has become the only Limerick-based politician to secure election to the 26th Seanad after Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne and Tom Neville missed out in their respective panels.

A trade union official, Mr Gavan was first elected to Seanad Eireann in 2016.

But on this occasion, his pathway to victory was more fraught. Although he enjoyed a solid start, putting 72,000 first preference votes on the board, he was forced to wait until the 17th count to secure his Oireachtas berth.

It came thanks in no small part to a transfer from his party running mate, outgoing Senator Maire Devine, who transferred 75% to her colleague after her elimination.

This gave him enough of a lead to see him elected, albeit without reaching the quota.

Mr Gavan struggled to attract other transfers from rival candidates – although a handful of votes from Fianna Fail’s Pat Casey gave him a much needed boost close to the end of the count, which kicked off at 1.30pm today.

#Seanad2020 - Gavan, Paul Deemed To Be Elected on the 17th Count of the Labour Panel. #seeforyourself #SeanadElection pic.twitter.com/zwP5J8nx2a — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) April 1, 2020

Elsewhere, Jerry Buttimer of Fine Gael topped the poll, and was joined on the labour panel by John Cummins (Fine Gael), Robbie Gallagher (Fianna Fail), Joe O’Reilly (Fine Gael), Shane Cassells (Fianna Fail), Pat Casey (Fianna Fail), Ned O’Sullivan (Fianna Fail), Ger Craughwell (Independent), Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party) and Marie Sherlock (Labour).

The seventeenth count has been completed. As no additional candidates have reached the quota, Flynn is now excluded. As the number of candidates is equal to the number of vacancies remaining unfilled, O'Reilly, Gavan and Sherlock are deemed to be elected #Seanad2020 pic.twitter.com/NVCOp7FCAv — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) April 1, 2020

Counting on the Industrial and Commercial panel will take place tomorrow, with Limerick-born solicitor Linda O’Shea-Farren hoping to secure a seat.

Elsewhere tonight, another Limerick man, William Priestly, a former youth worker in Ballinacurra Weston, missed out on the Trinity College panel, running for the Green Party.