Man charged with burglary after house was broken into while elderly couple were at Mass  

The High Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of involvement in the burglary of a house while the elderly homeowners were at Mass.

Chief Superintendent Thomas Myers of the Cork North garda division said the alleged burglary followed a pattern that gardai had observed where the homes of elderly people living in rural areas were being targeted by an organised crime gang during Mass times on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings.

He objected to bail on the grounds that he believed John Faulkner, 37, of Adelaide Place, St Luke's, Cork would be likely to commit other serious offences if granted bail.

Mr Faulkner and two other men were arrested following an alleged burglary at a house in Freemount, Charleville, County Cork on October 19, 2019.

He said gardai had noted 26 burglaries between January and October 2019 that followed the same pattern whereby elderly people's homes were burgled while they were at Mass.

Under cross examination the chief superintendent told Ronan Prendergast BL that he could not say whether Mr Faulkner was in the country on the precise dates of the other burglaries. Mr Prendergast said his client was in England for a number of months in 2019.

The chief superintendent further agreed that Mr Faulkner is not charged with those offences and is not charged with membership of an organised crime group.

Mr Justice Michael White refused bail under the provisions of Section 2 of the Bail Act.

Mr Faulkner's trial is expected to take place in October.