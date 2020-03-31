WATCH: Limerick pensioners lift spirits by rocking out to Wagon Wheel

MANY will know Simon Baker for his exploits on and off the field as an Irish amputee footballer and coach.

But his day job is managing Embury Close sheltered housing complex in Adare. And just like a half-time team talk to rally the troops Simon invited musicians to perform an open air concert to lift spirits.

Nathan Carter’s Wagon Wheel was one of the songs that had the elderly residents singing and dancing. All were physical distancing, of course.

Simon said he has a fantastic job, one he feels passionate about and very privileged to be among these “walking history books of life”.

“It’s strange that we find ourselves in a situation whereby the people, who built the foundations of this country for us younger folk to enjoy life, are the vulnerable under this pandemic,” said Simon.

Thirty four elderly residents live as a community in the self contained units that promote independent living.

“Under the current circumstances of the coronavirus these people are the most vulnerable. They are on lock down, the likes of which we have never seen before but we were able to abide by social distancing and still make the most of a sunny day

“Thanks to William Reidy and his wife for the Embury Close open air concert. It’s about community and supporting each other. It’s times like these when we realise what is really important in life,” said Simon, who has a message for everyone.

“Remember we owe so much to these over 65s so let’s work together, listen to the rules of self hygiene, wash your hands and keep your distance. Support local business, support your neighbours and work together to fight this virus

“This time next year it will be a distant memory. Please all stay safe and work together as a community,” said Simon.