Irish nationals arrive at Shannon on coronavirus repatriation flight

SEVEN Irish citizens have landed at Shannon Airport after joining a repatriation flight from Algeria to the United States of America.

It follows an agreement between the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department to make seats available to them on a special flight chartered by the US embassy in Algeria to bring American citizens home.

The Omni Air flight is en route to Washington but made a refuelling stop at Shannon Airport.

The Irish passengers disembarked at Shannon thanks to special permission co-ordinated between the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Transport and the US embassies in Algiers and Tunis.

The flight will be met by Shannon Airport staff. The airport remains open to facilitate flights and provide essential services.

Shannon group chief executive Mary Considine said: “Shannon Airport is delighted to play its part in getting Irish citizens home to their families. We continue to facilitate airline services for our passengers, cargo operators, and aviation businesses based at Shannon. In these unprecedented times, it is particularly important that we endeavour to keep our airport open to facilitate the transport of essential and emergency goods, and as of this time we will continue to operate on a significantly reduced basis. “

She added her voice to calls to continue to follow the HSE advice in the battle against coronavirus.