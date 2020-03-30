Vandals attack Limerick shop forced into Covid-19 closure

VANDALS have attached a Limerick clothes store which was forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

River Island in Cruises Street saw its windows smashed, and, it’s understood some of the clothing removed from its window dressing over the weekend.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has condemned the incident.

He said: “It’s very sad to hear. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and this is the time for everyone to pull togethr. To hear of people going out to vandalise busineses like this, ones vulnerable due to the economic effects of coronavirus is really disheartening.”

With many extra gardai to ensure social distancing is being observed, Cllr Butler wants to see a greater concentration of gardai in the city centre to guard against incidents such as these.

Like the majority of other stores in Limerick, River Island has ceased trading temporarily on foot of a government directive designed to slow the spread of Covid-19.