Limerick hurling manager and minister urge us to fly our flags

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely and Minister Patrick O'Donovan have backed an idea to display Limerick and club flags for our healthcare workers.

Galbally Tidy Towns came up with the plan and it is getting huge support. It all started through social media in this time of social isolation.

Galbally Tidy Towns tweeted: "No time better to fly our flags, all united against a common enemy (and not Tipperary for a change!)."

Galbally man John Kiely replied to the message with "Let’s get them up folks!"

Minister Patrick O'Donovan joined in: "You’re right, John. Let’s show our frontline staff that we care about them. Get into the shed, wardrobe, attic or wherever you put your club, county or national colours and hang them out."

One of the many GAA clubs to get involved is Doon. They tweeted: "To show our unity and collective solidarity, and an appreciation of everyone in the front line, we would ask our members and friends to put up your Doon and Limerick flags."

