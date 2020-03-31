Local company plays its part in global war on coronavirus

ANOTHER local firm is playing its part in the global fight against coronavirus, it was revealed today.

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, based in Ballina/Killaloe has announced that Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare provider with 23 hospitals and 800 outpatient facilities has adopted its technology platform which neutralises infectious medical waste.

Technopath, which announced 50 new jobs and a €6m investment last month, exists to provide laboratory controls and data management solutions.

Malcolm Bell, the firm's founder and chief executive said: “According to a recent study by the National Institutes of Health, coronavirus survives on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to three days. As Northwell Health significantly ramps up Covid-19 testing to over 1,600 samples daily, there is an urgent need to quickly and reliably minimise the risk of spreading disease from infected medical waste.”

Technopath’s product is named Envetec 200. It simultenaously shreds and disinfects medical waste using a patented destruction and disinfection process that kills Covid-19 viruses along with all bacteria, spores and other pathogens that pose a danger to human health.

"For the past several weeks, Northwell has continued to take on the health and safety challenges posed by Covid-19," said Michael Dowling, Northwell president and CEO. "This new technology allows us to remove the unknown risk exposure when disposing of medical waste while avoiding the need for the costly and carbon-inefficient transportation and disposal by third-party handlers. It's a positive light during a unique time."

Technopath continues to make strategic investments in manufacturing capacity, commercial operations and employment as markets expand globally for the treatment of infectious medical waste material.

Northwell Labs installed the Envetec 200 technology in late 2019 and has been awaiting regulatory approval, which was fast-tracked on March 13 when New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to allow a series of special emergency-measures.

Mr Cuomo's executive order accelerated the formal approvals from the US EPA and the New York State Department of Health that had been pending, enabling Northwell to complete the system validation and put the technology to use.