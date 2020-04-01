Security advice for Limerick businesses during crisis

GARDAI are advising business owners of the need to ensure their premises are properly secured during the current crisis, writes David Hurley.

Many businesses premises across Limerick are currently closed due the government restrictions or because staff are working from home.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch says where possible, lights should be connected to the intruder alarm.

“If the alarm goes off the lights will come on illuminating the interior and providing better images on the CCTV system,” she said.

”As criminals don’t like to be seen, use lighting to deter criminals from approaching the entrances. It is better to have CCTV cameras which can be remotely monitored,” she added.

Gardai say all entrance points to commercial premises should be protected with proper security measures such as locks, roller shutters with ground locks and bolts.