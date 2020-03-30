University Maternity Hospital Limerick introduces further visitor restrictions

UNIVERSITY Maternity Hospital Limerick has introduced further strict visitor restrictions amid the intensifying Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

There are 55 confirmed cases in Limerick and a total of six clusters in the Mid-West region, according to latest figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The expanded measures, which take effect this week, includes restrictions to the partners / support persons of mothers in the labour ward only, with a strict limit of one visitor per patient.

The further restrictions are part of the visiting ban across all UL Hospitals Group sites—including UMHL, University Hospital Limerick, St John’s Limerick and Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospital—which will continue indefinitely and until further notice (with some very limited exceptions), a spokesperson said.

"UL Hospitals regrets the inconvenience that this will cause for mothers and their loved ones. The measure has been introduced by the Group to protect the safety of patients and staff at the hospital, and the wider community at this time."