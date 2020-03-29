BREAKING: Nine more confirmed coronavirus cases in Limerick, as disease claims further 10 lives

TEN more people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, figures out this evening show.

There are also nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, bringing the total number to 55.

Eight males and two females are in the number of deaths, with six fatalities in the east, three in the north-west and one in the south. The median age of the reported deaths is 77.

There have now been 46 Covid-19 related deaths across the country, and 2,615 confirmed cases in total.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19. While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place."

"We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus," he added.

"We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.

"I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply. Some 3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals."

Ireland is two days into a two-week lockdown, which aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19.