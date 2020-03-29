University of Limerick’s Walter was an ‘institution’

WALTER Alfred, who sadly died on Friday, has been remembered as a “truly class individual.”

The University of Limerick (UL) lost one of its most loved former staff members with the passing of a man widely considered to be the face of Plassey House.

Patrickswell man Walter, who was the mace-bearer and concierge of Plassey House, joined the college in January 1988 and for many years greeted everyone who came through the doors of the White House at the college.

In a letter to the campus community, the University of Limerick described him as “soft spoken, and gentle, loyal and dedicated”.

They said he was a “UL institution”, and was one of the very few recipients of the president’s medal in 2010.

Although he retired in 2011, he was still well remembered by people who visited the campus.

Former mayor and UL lecturer Diarmuid Scully said: “The thing about Walter, it's a cliche, but in this case it's true. He treated everybody the same. Irregardless of whether you were in jeans and a t-shirt, or in a three-piece suit, you were all treated as honoured guests at Plassey House.”

“He was an absolutely class individual. There's no two ways about it,” Mr Scully added.

The lecturer remembers one particular experience from his student days when there was a protest at Plassey House over repeat examinations.

“We occupied Plassey House for it. We were very conscious of where we were. At the time, the National Portrait Gallery was on the wall. We delivered a letter to Ed Walsh, and we were asked if everything was okay. We said, yes and asked why. It was because Walter was going around asking everybody were they okay, did they need anything. It had this effect on these radical students walking in with placards, suddenly going yes, we're fine thanks,” Mr Scully recalled.

“You couldn't do anything that could offend him in any way because he was just so nice. He never forgot a face. It might be 10 years and you'd be back or a function ,and straight away, he'd remember who you were. He was an absolutely lovely individual,” he added.

With the coronavirus crisis going on, Walter’s funeral will be a low-key affair with only family and close friends able to attend.

Mr Scully said it’s a pity, because under normal circumstances, there would be huge crowds of people turning out to pay their last respects.

Walter died on March 27 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Thorpe’s Nursing Home in Clarina. The beloved husband of Hilda and dearly loved dad to Mark and John, Walter was a loving brother to Joyce and the late Violet.

He’s sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Karen and Aoife, and grand children Niall, Ross and Nicole. He will also be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Messages of sympathy can be offered by contacting Thompson’s Funeral Home by telephone on 061-414967 or via email info@thompsonfuneralslimerick.com.