Local Link continues to play a vital role in Limerick

IT Is business as usual “for the moment” at Local Link, the rural bus service which connects towns and villages throughout the county.

But, explained Local Link manager, Anne Gaughan (pictured) they have taken the necessary Covid-19 restrictions on board and have cordoned off seats to ensure people are observing social distancing.

“There has been a drop in numbers,” she acknowledged. But the service remains an essential one for many people.

“Not everyone has a car,” Ms Gaughan pointed out. It is mainly people travelling to work who are using the service now, she continued, but there are still numbers of older people using Local Link to do their own shopping.

“If people have problems with getting their shopping, they should let us know,” Ms Gaughan added. “If anybody has a specific need we will see what we can to to get them in.”

One service that has changed however is bringing people in to Day Care Centres. The centres have closed. But, Ms Gaughan said, if anyone who used to come to the centres needed transport for a specific purpose, they would try to meet it.

“The buses are available to be there if they want it,” she said.

Local Link runs a number of services in both West and East Limerick, linking the smaller towns and villages to the bigger centres of Newcastle West, Kilmallock and Charleville.

Full information is available on locallinklimerick.ie or if you have any question or request you can ring 069-78040 or email limerick.manager@locallink.ie