No bail for Limerick man accused of driving at gardai in pursuit

A YOUNG MAN who is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident which resulted in two gardai being hospitalised has accused the State of “trying to pin this one on me”.

Evan Toomey made his comments during a contested bail application which was heard before Limerick District Court.

His assertion has been rejected by gardai who say the evidence against him is strong and that there is no agenda.

It is alleged the 23-year-old defendant, who has an address at Oak Park, Watery Road, Ennis, drove in “a reckless and dangerous manner” and that there could have been loss of life.

He is charged with nine offences including endangerment, three counts of dangerous driving and with causing criminal damage to a toll barrier at the Limerick Tunnel toll plaza.

He is also accused of possession of cannabis herb and heroin for the purpose of sale of supply.

The drugs have an estimated value of around €2,100.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr Toomey should face trial on indictment and work to complete the book of evidence is now underway.

The charges all relate to a “managed pursuit” which began shortly before midnight on November 19, last.

It is alleged that Mr Toomey was the driver of a Hyundai Tuscon SUV which was pursued from the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle to the Clonmacken Roundabout.

Opposing bail, Garda Richard Collins said gardai initially encountered the SUV in the car park of the shopping centre and that when they signalled for it it to stop it “reversed onto a kerb and exited” the car park.

He said it will be alleged the vehicle was driven by the defendant on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit and that it overtook an ambulance and drove at speed through a toll barrier at the Limerick Tunnel.

He said it is the prosecution case that a garda vehicle was deliberately rammed and that Mr Toomey and a passenger fled from the scene on foot following the impact.

They were arrested a short time later and the two gardai – who are attached to the Roads Policing Unit – were hospitalised with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

While both were subsequently discharged from hospital neither have returned to duty.

The Tuscon was seized by gardai and a quantity of drugs and a knife recovered during follow-up searches.

Garda Collins told Judge Marian O’Leary he was concerned the defendant would engage in further criminality if released and he said he did not believe he would appear in court if granted bail.

In his evidence, Mr Toomey said he was seeking bail as he wants to be with his family during the current Covid-19 crisis.

“I have a young child, I want to be there for him.”

He also denied he was the driver of the car as is alleged.

“You are trying to pin this one on me,” he said.

“We are not trying to pin anything on you. the evidence is strong,” said Sergeant Sean Murray who commented that “everyone is in difficulty” during these challenging times.

Having considered the garda objection, Judge Marian O’Leary said she was refusing bail “based on the evidence tendered”.

Mr Toomey was remanded in custody to appear before the court again, via video link, next week.

A second man – Karl Haugh, 24, of Oakwood Drive, Ennis – has also been charged in connection with the same incident.

He was previously granted bail.