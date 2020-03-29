WATCH: Limerick monk shares his experience of self-isolation

SADLY Fr Simon Sleeman knows a thing or two about self isolation. Last year, he spent three months in Saint John of God Hospital in Stillorgan. Earlier this year the Glenstal monk opened up to the Limerick Leader about how he fell into a “dark hole” of depression and got out.

The Glenstal monk has started a weekly video on You Tube to share his experiences and thoughts during these “strange and challenging times”.

“Many of us are living in fear. A brother of mine suggested it is our World War. Fortunately we don’t have to fight, there are no bombs falling around us, there is no one shooting at us.

“We have to - like the people in London had to during World War II - go underground. We have to go underground in some way - to self isolate, not work, there is a great unknown, it is like a rug has been pulled from under our feet.

“I have had a certain amount of preparation for this. Last year, I spent three months in St John of Gods. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to land in John of Gods. I pray for them every day,” said Fr Simon.

It was only in the latter stages of his time there that he was allowed venture outdoors for a walk or a coffee.

“I was downed by a very bad bout of depression and anxiety. The simple explanation for this is I had burnt out, worked too hard, over stretched myself. For too long I had been rushing round, chasing after myself, never settling, treating myself as someone I didn’t want to spend time with, I was always wanting to achieve something.

“My soul, my psyche said enough is enough and it downed me. It said we are pulling your energy and you can’t do the rushing anymore. It is like an enforced period of reflection. I had to spend time listening to myself, with myself, reconnecting with myself. Now it strikes me this is happening on a global level. I never thought I would see it.”

Fr Simon says most of us have been rushing around “buying, spending, consuming, working, living the fast life rather than a good life and being in touch with ourselves, nature, the holy, with each other”.

He says we have “spun so far out of control” but now we are in “an enforced period of reflection for many of us”.

In the You Tube video Fr Simon urges people to do the things that we always say we have “no time for”.

Examples are reading a book that you have on your list for ages, go out into nature where possible, look and notice the things around us.

“Spring is here,” he says.

Fr Simon also demonstrated some breathing exercises that “might be helpful in combating the level of fear and anxiety we are coping with”.

“We have a tricky brain. We have a brain that imagines the worst. We need to train our brain and body to relax and manage ourselves.”

Fr Simon concluded by reading a prayer and saying, “Hope all goes well for you in these difficult times”.