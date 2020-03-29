University of Limerick to close to public access due to Covid-19

THE University of Limerick (UL) is set to close public access due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Access to the vast campus in Castletroy will be locked, with barriers put in place across all entrance paths and roads.

Entrance to the facility will be by the main gate only, which will be controlled.

The only people allowed on site will be residents of the student village and college personnel carrying out essential business.

A letter from the college’s Critical Operations Team and Executive Committee, published at www.ul.ie, said: “We are implementing this measure in line with government directives and to keep the Limerick community safe during this time of crisis.”

“Stay safe and stay home everyone,” the letter added.

Academic activity at the campus had already moved online earlier this month due to the pandemic, which has claimed 36 lives in Ireland so far.

In a letter to students yesterday, college president Dr Des Fitzgerald wrote: “We are undoubtedly facing into a more difficult phase of this battle against Covid-19. But as an institution we are prepared. We vacated our lovely campus on the day we were asked. However we remain fully operational and with all our programmes online, we continue to serve and support our students.”

“We are preparing on multiple fronts to assist the HSE in the battle against this virus and will offer the might of our innovative technology and research expertise along with our physical laboratory and accommodation facilities to serve the national good,“ he added, “UL will prevail because of the commitment, dedication and passion of our community.”