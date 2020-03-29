Limerick woman who glanced off bus avoids ban

AN UNINSURED driver who failed to remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Abbeyfeale has avoided a driving ban.

Clare Winters, 55, of The Orchards, Abbeyfeale pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to a number of charges relating to an incident at Main Street, Abbeyfeale on February 17, 2019.

Inspector Liam McGraynor told Judge Mary Larkin three vehicles, including a bus were involved in what he said was a “material damage” traffic collision.

He said that following the incident, Ms Winters “continued up the street” where she parked her car and left the scene.

She was not present when gardai arrived and there were difficulties in locating her.

Insp McGraynor said the defendant’s car was seized and removed from the scene and that she was identified and located the following day when she returned to the area to collect the vehicle.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client accepts that what happened “doesn’t sound good” but he submitted there was a background to Ms Winters’ behaviour.

He told Judge Larkin she was taking glass bottles to local bottle bank at the time and that she recalls “glancing” off the bus.

He said she didn’t realise that damage had been caused to the third vehicle and that she remained in her car for 20 minutes after she pulled in and only left after the bus pulled off.

There was no evidence of any serious injury and the amount of damage caused in the collision was not disclosed to the court.

The solicitor said his client, who works as an accounts administrator, has an “impeccable record” and does not have any previous convictions.

He added that there was no charge of careless driving or dangerous driving before the court.

Noting Ms Winter’s previous good record and Mr O’Donnell’s submissions, Judge Larkin indicated would exercise her discretion and would not impose a disqualification.

A fine of €250 was imposed in relation to the no insurance charge.

Charges of hit and run and non-display of Motor Tax were taken into consideration.