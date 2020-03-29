Ireland’s longest coffee ‘morning’ held in Limerick postponed 

IN NORMAL times, Mike O’Donoghue’s yard would be choc-a-bloc with cars this Friday.

Inside his house in Pallasgreen, men, women and children would be eating chocolate cake and drinking tea and coffee.

But these are not normal times. His sixth coffee ‘morning’ has been postponed until September, all going well. It is the longest event of its kind in the country. Last year, the first person came in just after 7am and Mike didn’t close his door until 12.35am.

Mike’s motto is: “We’ll keep going until the last person leaves!”

All monies raised go to the Irish Cancer Society. To date €23,345 has been raised.

Mike puts the coffee ‘morning’ on with the help of Saoirse Corbett, aged 20, Tara Campbell, 19, Aine Looby and Ellie Phelan, both 16, and Sarah Dillon, 14.

The minute you walk in the door you are warmly greeted by one of them and asked for your preference of tea or coffee, and the choice of an array of cakes, scones, buns and tarts.

“The girls are absolutely gutted. It is part of their calendar. They put their hearts and souls into it,” said Mike.

A total of 431 attended last year and they had a new idea for this year.

“We got a remembrance board. You can write the name of your loved one who has died from cancer or has cancer and then our parish priest Fr Pat Burns will say a Mass for them,” explained Mike.

While everybody knew that everything was cancelled, Mike said he still got phone calls asking him was it going ahead this Friday. But obviously with the social gathering rules it was a non-runner and Mike says health is number one.

“We are ready to go in September if the whole thing cools down. God willing, all going well, we will get a right crowd.

“We might not get the money for the Irish Cancer Society because we will be in very changed times but money isn’t everything.

“It is about the day and the chat and relaxation and craic. That is what about the coffee morning is about. It is not about the money. What we make, we make,” said Mike.

Very important words from Mike that we can all take on board at these unprecedented times.