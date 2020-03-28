BREAKING: 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Limerick, as 14 more people die from the condition

THERE are ten more confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Limerick this evening, bringing the total number so far to 46.

It comes as 14 more people have died from the condition in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said, bringing the total number of fatalities here to 36.

And there are now 294 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, meaning there are 2,415 cases nationwide.

There were another 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, with two more deaths.

All deaths in the Republic of Ireland are located in the east of the country, with the median age of patients being 81.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,070, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 25%

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Today, we have our highest recorded number of deaths so far. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19."

"We thank all citizens who have complied with restrictive measures, who continue to follow public health advice and remain concerned for those around them."

"We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives."

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added: "The Department of Health, HSE and our frontline workers will continue to take every action against COVID-19, but it is each and every one of us, individually, who has the power to reduce this threat. Stay at home, follow the advice and protect one another."

The latest news comes with Ireland being into day one of a two-week lockdown, which will see only essential services provided up to Easter Sunday in a bid to contain Covid-19.